Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act over Minnesota protests

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke a law that allows domestic deployment of the military, as protests roil Minnesota after a federal agent shot dead a woman last week.



"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT...and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State," Trump posted on social media.



On Wednesday, an immigration agent shot and injured a man in Minneapolis, triggering further protests.



AFP



