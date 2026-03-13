Massive explosions heard in central Tehran: State TV

13-03-2026 | 05:32
Massive explosions heard in central Tehran: State TV
Massive explosions heard in central Tehran: State TV

Huge explosions rocked central Tehran on Friday, according to Iranian state television, which added that strikes had hit an area not far from where a pro-government demonstration was being held.

Earlier, state TV broadcast images of crowds gathering in Tehran and other major cities to mark Quds Day, the last Friday of Ramadan, in support of the Palestinian cause.

AFP

