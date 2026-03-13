News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Massive explosions heard in central Tehran: State TV
Middle East News
13-03-2026 | 05:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Massive explosions heard in central Tehran: State TV
Huge explosions rocked central Tehran on Friday, according to Iranian state television, which added that strikes had hit an area not far from where a pro-government demonstration was being held.
Earlier, state TV broadcast images of crowds gathering in Tehran and other major cities to mark Quds Day, the last Friday of Ramadan, in support of the Palestinian cause.
AFP
Middle East News
explosions
heard
central
Tehran:
State
Next
Axios: Trump tells G7 leaders that Iran is “on the verge of surrender”
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah-linked financial assets and weapons depots across Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Several explosions heard in Tehran: AFP journalist
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Several explosions heard in Tehran: AFP journalist
0
Middle East News
2026-01-14
Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV
Middle East News
2026-01-14
Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV
0
Middle East News
2026-03-12
Explosions heard in downtown Dubai: AFP correspondent
Middle East News
2026-03-12
Explosions heard in downtown Dubai: AFP correspondent
0
Middle East News
2026-03-09
Explosions heard across Doha, sirens sound in Bahrain: AFP
Middle East News
2026-03-09
Explosions heard across Doha, sirens sound in Bahrain: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:59
France's role in Mideast war remains 'defensive': Macron
Middle East News
08:59
France's role in Mideast war remains 'defensive': Macron
0
Middle East News
08:30
Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon
Middle East News
08:30
Iranian supreme leader 'wounded,' 'likely disfigured': Pentagon
0
Middle East News
08:27
US, Israel hit more than 15,000 targets in Iran war: Pentagon
Middle East News
08:27
US, Israel hit more than 15,000 targets in Iran war: Pentagon
0
Middle East News
08:00
Iran launches new salvo of missiles at Israel: State TV
Middle East News
08:00
Iran launches new salvo of missiles at Israel: State TV
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Iran Guards say struck Liberia-flagged ship, Thai bulk carrier in Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Iran Guards say struck Liberia-flagged ship, Thai bulk carrier in Hormuz
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-10
Lebanese Army chief visits Saudi Arabia, discusses support and cooperation
Lebanon News
2026-02-10
Lebanese Army chief visits Saudi Arabia, discusses support and cooperation
0
Lebanon News
06:20
UN chief in Beirut for Lebanon 'solidarity' visit
Lebanon News
06:20
UN chief in Beirut for Lebanon 'solidarity' visit
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-07
Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation
Lebanon News
2026-03-07
Lebanese army holds emergency meeting amid Israeli escalation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:26
Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths
Lebanon News
17:26
Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths
2
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli strike targets Lebanese University, faculty director killed
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli strike targets Lebanese University, faculty director killed
3
Lebanon News
13:34
Lebanon’s president condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese University
Lebanon News
13:34
Lebanon’s president condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese University
4
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures
6
Lebanon News
08:13
Israeli army drops leaflets over Beirut reading: “Lebanon’s decision is yours, not anyone else’s”
Lebanon News
08:13
Israeli army drops leaflets over Beirut reading: “Lebanon’s decision is yours, not anyone else’s”
7
Lebanon News
12:21
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
Lebanon News
12:21
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
8
Middle East News
16:03
Netanyahu says warned Beirut to stop Hezbollah, or Israel will
Middle East News
16:03
Netanyahu says warned Beirut to stop Hezbollah, or Israel will
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More