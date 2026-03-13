At least one killed in blast during pro-government Tehran rally: State media

13-03-2026 | 07:10
At least one killed in blast during pro-government Tehran rally: State media
At least one killed in blast during pro-government Tehran rally: State media

At least one person was killed on Friday in an explosion that went off close to an annual pro-government rally in Tehran marking support for the Palestinian cause, Iran's official IRNA news agency said.

No further details were given but the Israeli army earlier called on people to evacuate two areas in the city centre of Tehran close to the site of the rally, on the 14th day of a war that is engulfing the Middle East.

AFP

