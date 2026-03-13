Trump to Fox News: We will escort oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz if necessary

Middle East News
13-03-2026 | 07:20
High views
Trump to Fox News: We will escort oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz if necessary

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, adding that he hopes the war effort led by Washington will proceed well.

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Friday, Trump also pledged to strike Iran “very hard over the next week.”

AFP

Middle East News

