Qatar says diplomacy with Iran possible 'if they stop the attacks'

Diplomatic talks with Iran are only possible if it ceases its attacks, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, as Tehran presses its missile and drone campaign against Gulf states.



"If they stop the attacks, then we can find a way out with diplomacy. But as long as our countries are being attacked, this is not the time to establish committees, it's the time to take a very principled position (on) protecting our countries and for them to stop attacking us immediately," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.



AFP



