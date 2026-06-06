US attacks Iranian sites after Iran launches drones, in latest Gulf flare-up

U.S. forces struck Iranian coastal radar sites on Saturday after shooting down drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. military said, in the latest escalation complicating efforts to end the war between the two countries.



The U.S. military believes the four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic, a U.S. official told Reuters. U.S. Central Command said on X that the U.S. then struck Iran's surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, which are both on the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for U.S. strikes and fired on four tankers attempting to cross the strait without its permission.



Kuwait's state media said air defenses were intercepting missile and drone attacks, while in Bahrain sirens sounded and residents were urged to seek shelter.





Reuters