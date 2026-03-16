Non-Iran tanker transits Hormuz with transponder on: MarineTraffic

Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 07:09
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Non-Iran tanker transits Hormuz with transponder on: MarineTraffic
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Non-Iran tanker transits Hormuz with transponder on: MarineTraffic

A non-Iranian oil tanker transited the Strait of Hormuz with its automatic transponder system activated, despite major disruption to shipping in the crucial waterway from the Middle East war, monitor Marine Traffic said Monday.

"The Aframax tanker Karachi, carrying Abu Dhabi's Das crude, has become the first non-Iranian cargo to transit the chokepoint while broadcasting its AIS signal, suggesting that select shipments may be receiving negotiated safe passage," Marine Traffic said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

tanker

transits

Hormuz

transponder

MarineTraffic

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