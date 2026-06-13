US says downed multiple Iran drones as both insist deal closer

World News
13-06-2026 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US says downed multiple Iran drones as both insist deal closer
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US says downed multiple Iran drones as both insist deal closer

The United States said it downed multiple Iranian drones targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz early Saturday, hours after both sides said a deal to end the Middle East war was closer than ever.

The interception came after weeks of halting talks between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Pakistan, that have been marked by threats and exchanges of fire despite a fragile truce agreed in April.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees operations in the region, posted on X that Iran had "launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

"U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded," it said.

CENTCOM added that the Strait of Hormuz -- a key maritime trade route for oil and gas from the Gulf -- "remains open for transit," despite an Iranian-enforced blockade since the start of the war.

Disagreements between the two sides have persisted, with Iranian state media publishing a breakdown of what was purportedly on the table that was at odds with Washington's account.

"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, wrote in a social media post, referring to the Pakistani capital that hosted previous U.S.-Iran talks.

Trump -- who on Friday morning accused the Iranians of negotiating in bad faith and misrepresenting the terms that had been agreed -- posted a screenshot of Araghchi's message on his own feed just hours later.

But state broadcaster IRIB reported Araghchi as saying that until a complete agreement was reached on all issues, "it cannot be said with certainty that an understanding has been achieved with the United States."

Araghchi provided some details on the agreement in an interview with state television, saying it calls for the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade of Iran's ports and unspecified changes to the administration of the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said the only way to deal with the country's enriched uranium -- which Washington alleges is part of a nuclear weapons programme -- "is to dilute it inside Iran."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

United States

Iran

Drones

Strait of Hormuz

US official says Iran war deal 'includes Lebanon'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

US-Iran deal 'never been closer': Iranian FM

LBCI
World News
2026-05-23

Rubio says ‘chance’ of Iran accepting deal as soon as Saturday

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-31

Iran chief negotiator says no deal with US deal until Iranian rights secured

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-04-03

Iran media says army searching for pilot of downed US fighter jet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:30

US official says Iran war deal 'includes Lebanon'

LBCI
World News
13:18

US official says '80-85%' confident of signing Iran deal

LBCI
World News
12:29

Mediator Pakistan says Iran-US peace deal text 'agreed'

LBCI
World News
12:06

Elon Musk world's first trillionaire after SpaceX debut: US media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-23

Trump says Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks

LBCI
World News
2026-03-11

Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-04-27

Lebanon’s central bank outlines priorities, reaffirms monetary stability as top priority

LBCI
World News
2026-06-08

China says hopes Israel, Iran maintain ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
13:30

US official says Iran war deal 'includes Lebanon'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A war with limits: US constraints challenge Israel's plans in Lebanon and Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

PM Salam says Iran rejected ceasefire to show it still holds control over Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Inside the Heron-1: The Israeli surveillance drone shot down over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Israel military claims more than 1,300 Hezbollah members killed since ceasefire took effect

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah confident any US-Iran deal will include Lebanon, politician says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Israel issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:29

Mediator Pakistan says Iran-US peace deal text 'agreed'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More