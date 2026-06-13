Iran says funeral for late Supreme Leader Khamenei to begin July 4, burial set for July 9

Funeral for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali ‌Khamenei will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his ⁠burial in the northeastern city of Mashhad on July 9, state media reported on Saturday.



Khamenei, was killed in Israeli and U.S. ‌strikes ⁠on Iran in February. His death marked the end of ⁠more than three decades at the helm of ⁠the Islamic Republic.



Reuters