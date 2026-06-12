PM Salam says Iran rejected ceasefire to show it still holds control over Lebanon

Lebanon News
12-06-2026 | 07:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam says Iran rejected ceasefire to show it still holds control over Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
PM Salam says Iran rejected ceasefire to show it still holds control over Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Iran's rejection of a proposed ceasefire agreement with Israel was intended to demonstrate that the ultimate decision-making authority in Lebanon remains in Tehran.

According to an interview published by the British newspaper The Times, Salam said Iran's refusal of the ceasefire deal "did not come out of nowhere," arguing that Tehran wanted to send a message to the international community that Lebanon remains a card in its hands and that it alone determines the country's fate.

Salam said the Iranian rejection, which came before Hezbollah announced its official position on the proposal, underscored the extent of Tehran's influence over the group and highlighted its close ties to Iran.

"If this rejection indicates anything, it is the degree of control exercised by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, not only over Hezbollah's military and security wings, but also over the party's decision-making process itself," Salam said.

The Lebanese premier distinguished the current relationship between Hezbollah and Iran and that which existed under the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. He said Nasrallah had been deeply involved in decision-making and had maintained a degree of relative independence.

According to Salam, Iran now exerts direct and decisive influence over Hezbollah to an unprecedented extent.

He also stressed that the Lebanese state is the only entity capable of mobilizing the resources needed to rebuild the destruction caused by the war. Reconstruction, he said, can only be carried out through state institutions, just as Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory can only be achieved through negotiations conducted by the Lebanese state.

Despite the ongoing conflict and challenges facing the country, Salam expressed cautious optimism about Lebanon's future.

"I am not pessimistic at all. I can say that I am optimistic, but I am not naive," he said.

Salam added that he still believes Lebanon possesses enormous potential and that there is no alternative to pursuing serious reforms if the country is to restore the authority and effectiveness of the state.

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

Iran

Ceasefire

Control

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hezbollah confident any US-Iran deal will include Lebanon, politician says
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-19

Lebanon must reclaim control over war and peace, says PM Salam in Eid al-Fitr speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08

Vance says up to Iran if it wants truce to 'fall apart' over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08

Lebanese PM Salam: Lebanon mobilizing diplomatic efforts to ensure ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-08

Lebanon seeks US guarantees to restore sovereignty, PM Salam says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah confident any US-Iran deal will include Lebanon, politician says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Israel issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:39

Lebanon's fuel prices fall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Beyond Lebanon: Israel and Turkey on a collision course

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-04

US submarine sank Iran warship in Indian Ocean: Pentagon chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-10

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre and Sidon

LBCI
World News
2026-06-10

Macron to chair video call involving G7 and China over trade imbalances

LBCI
World News
02:31

Israeli, Palestinian civil society meet in France as two-state solution dims

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More