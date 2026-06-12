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Hezbollah confident any US-Iran deal will include Lebanon, politician says
Lebanon News
12-06-2026 | 08:58
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Hezbollah confident any US-Iran deal will include Lebanon, politician says
Hezbollah is confident that Iran will insist on Lebanon being included in a deal with the United States, a leading Hezbollah politician said on Friday, as hopes grew for an agreement between Tehran and Washington.
"If the agreement happens, we have complete confidence in the Islamic Republic ... we have confidence that it will insist on any agreement including the file of Lebanon," Hassan Fadlallah, a Hezbollah politician, said in an excerpt of a speech broadcast by the group's al-Manar TV.
A Western source said a memorandum between the United States and Iran to halt the war in the Gulf could be signed as soon as Sunday. The source said that language in the memorandum was still being finalised and Iran was sticking to its position that the deal must also end fighting in Lebanon.
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