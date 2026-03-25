No negotiations have taken place between US, Iran: Tehran envoy to Pakistan

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan on Wednesday said there had been no talks between Washington or Tehran, after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled tentative progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war.



"We have also heard such details through the media, but according to my information -- and contrary to Trump's claims -- so far no negotiations, direct or indirect, have taken place between the two countries," said ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, adding that it was "natural that friendly countries are always engaged in consultations with both sides to end this illegitimate aggression."







AFP