UN rights council set to hold urgent debate Friday on Iran school strike

The U.N. Human Rights Council is ready to hold a second urgent debate this week linked to the Middle East war, focused on a deadly strike on an Iranian school.



Council president Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro told the United Nations' top rights body that the council bureau had examined a request by Iran, China and Cuba for an urgent debate in connection with the airstrike on a school in the southern city of Minab on the first day of the war on February 28, and "concluded that said urgent debate could be accommodated on Friday."



The council would be asked to validate the decision later Wednesday, he said.







AFP