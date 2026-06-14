Iran media says Tehran 'not yet' taken final decision on US peace deal

Iran's Fars news agency said on Sunday that Tehran has not made a final decision on signing the agreement under discussion with the United States to end the Middle East war.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran has not yet taken or announced its final decision concerning the memorandum of understanding proposed during negotiations," reported Fars, which is close to Iranian conservative circles, citing "a well-informed source close to the Iranian negotiating team".



The prospective agreement has faced opposition from hardline Iranian figures, who argue that it does not serve Iran's interests and would deprive Tehran of leverage over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.



AFP