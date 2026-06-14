'No point' in peace talks if US fails to uphold commitments: Iran chief negotiator

Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday there was "no point" in continuing peace talks with the United States after its ally Israel attacked Beirut's southern suburbs.



"The Zionists' aggression against Dahieh once again showed that the United States either lacks the will to implement its commitments or lacks the ability to do so," Ghalibaf said in a post on X.



"If you do not have the will or the ability to fulfil your commitments, then there is no point in talking about continuing down this path," he added, against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to finalise a peace deal between the warring parties.



AFP