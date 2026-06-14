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Iranian official says draft agreement with US includes sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions and asset release
Middle East News
14-06-2026 | 06:46
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Iranian official says draft agreement with US includes sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions and asset release
A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday that the final draft memorandum of understanding with the United States covers a range of issues, including Iran’s nuclear program, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. exemptions from oil sanctions and the release of Iranian assets.
The official said the final agreement would be negotiated during the 60 days following an initial accord between the two sides.
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