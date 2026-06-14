Iranian military official says Israeli attack in Beirut will not go unanswered

Middle East News
14-06-2026 | 09:17
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Iranian military official says Israeli attack in Beirut will not go unanswered
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Iranian military official says Israeli attack in Beirut will not go unanswered

An Iranian military official said on Sunday that Israel’s attack in Beirut’s southern suburbs would not go unanswered, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian media reported that Muhammad Jaafar Asadi, deputy commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters, described Israel’s actions in the area as “crimes” that would not pass without retaliation.

His remarks came after Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which Israel said targeted Hezbollah, an ally of Iran.

Reuters

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