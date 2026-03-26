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Israel took Iran's Araghchi, Qalibaf off hit-list on Pakistan request: Pakistani official
Middle East News
26-03-2026 | 04:07
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Israel took Iran's Araghchi, Qalibaf off hit-list on Pakistan request: Pakistani official
Israel took Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf off its hit-list after Pakistan requested Washington not to target them, a Pakistani official told Reuters on Thursday.
"The Israelis had their ... coordinates and wanted to take them out, we told the U.S. if they are also eliminated then there is no one else to talk to, hence the U.S. asked the Israelis to back off," the official said.
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