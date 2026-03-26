Israel took Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf off its hit-list after Pakistan requested Washington not to ⁠target them, a Pakistani official told Reuters on Thursday.



"The Israelis had their ... coordinates and wanted to take them out, we told the U.S. ⁠if they are also eliminated then there is no one else ⁠to talk to, hence the U.S. asked the ⁠Israelis to back off," the official said.





Reuters