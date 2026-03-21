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Iran 'unsuccessfully' targeted Diego Garcia base, UK official source to AFP
Middle East News
21-03-2026 | 08:11
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Iran 'unsuccessfully' targeted Diego Garcia base, UK official source to AFP
Iran was "unsuccessful" in targeting the joint UK-U.S. Indian Ocean military base at Diego Garcia, a UK official source confirmed to AFP on Saturday, after the Wall Street Journal reported Tehran fired two ballistic missiles at it.
The source said the "unsuccessful targeting of Diego Garcia" took place before the UK government announced Friday that it would allow the United States to use some of its bases to target Iranian sites being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
AFP
Middle East News
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