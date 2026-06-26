UAE declares 'potential missile alert,' warning now lifted

Middle East News
26-06-2026 | 09:49
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UAE declares &#39;potential missile alert,&#39; warning now lifted
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UAE declares 'potential missile alert,' warning now lifted

UAE residents received a phone alert from the interior ministry warning of a "potential missile threat" on Friday, which was lifted shortly after -- the first such warning in more than a month.

"Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place," the interior ministry said in a phone notification, before sending another alert stating that "the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities."

AFP

Middle East News

United Arab Emirates

Missile

Warning

Threat

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