Trump slams Iran drone attack as 'foolish' ceasefire violation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday slammed Iran for carrying out a drone attack in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a "foolish" violation of the ceasefire in the Middle East war.



"One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship" while three others were shot down, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in an apparent reference to an attack on a vessel the day before.



"Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," Trump added.



AFP