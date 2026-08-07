Trump: Strait of Hormuz could reopen “soon”

Middle East News
07-08-2026 | 03:20
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Trump: Strait of Hormuz could reopen “soon”
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Trump: Strait of Hormuz could reopen “soon”

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, which has been almost completely closed since the start of the war with Iran, could reopen “soon”.

In remarks to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump said discussions on the matter were going “very well,” adding: “I am involved in the negotiations.”

Speaking about reopening the strait, he added: “That could happen soon.”

Iran announced Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with Oman on a new transit route through the strait, which borders the two countries and lies at the heart of tensions with the United States. However, any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will depend on Washington, which has itself imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, according to Iranian sources quoted by local media.

AFP

Middle East News

Strait

Hormuz

could

reopen

“soon”

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