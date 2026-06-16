Iran deputy foreign minister says US naval blockade 'lifted'

Middle East News
16-06-2026 | 10:17
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Iran deputy foreign minister says US naval blockade &#39;lifted&#39;
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Iran deputy foreign minister says US naval blockade 'lifted'

An Iranian deputy foreign minister on Tuesday said the two-month U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports had been lifted ahead of the planned formal signing of a deal ending the war.

"The lifting of the blockade was something we had emphasized from the outset. It has now begun, and the blockade has been lifted prior to the formal signing" scheduled for Friday, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to the government's website.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Deputy

Foreign

Minister

US

Naval

Blockade

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