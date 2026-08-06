Yemeni government says will respond to Houthi attacks 'at appropriate time'

Middle East News
06-08-2026 | 13:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemeni government says will respond to Houthi attacks &#39;at appropriate time&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yemeni government says will respond to Houthi attacks 'at appropriate time'

Yemeni authorities said Thursday they would retaliate to several Houthi rebel attacks earlier in the day, which medical sources said killed 38 government troops in the deadliest toll since a 2022 truce between both sides.

The defence ministry of Yemen's internationally recognised government said in a statement that its armed forces would respond to the missile and drone attacks "at the appropriate place and time."

AFP

Middle East News

government

respond

Houthi

attacks

appropriate

time'

LBCI Next
Two killed, 13 wounded in Syria bus blast: State media
Blast on bus near Syrian capital Damascus: State TV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-06

At least 30 Yemeni government troops killed in Houthi attacks, sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-19

Israel warns will respond to any Iran attack with 'full force'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-13

Houthi forces say will respond to Saudi airport strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-13

Iran says has 'right to respond' after Kuwait arrests four citizens

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Turkey says defense deal with Saudi, Pakistan 'not aimed at any particular country'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:47

Saudi official says defense pact with Pakistan, Turkey not tied to nuclear ambitions

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Two civilians killed in Houthi attacks on Yemen government-held city: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
07:23

Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign defense pact

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-19

Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
2026-02-08

Romania's president says invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace' meeting on Feb 19

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-20

Abu Dhabi police arrest over 100 for filming, posting 'misleading' info during war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-23

Israel strikes Beirut's suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

LBCI sources: Lebanon pushes for new pilot zone as talks set to continue on September 1

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Fuel prices: Gasoline drops by LBP 7,000, diesel rises by LBP 10,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

LBCI sources: Government meeting Monday to accelerate logistical preparations for transporting Iraqi fuel to Lebanon by tanker trucks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Deputy PM Mitri hands President Aoun report documenting Israeli violations of international humanitarian law

LBCI
Middle East News
14:40

Two killed, 13 wounded in Syria bus blast: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
13:37

Yemeni government says will respond to Houthi attacks 'at appropriate time'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:28

Blast on bus near Syrian capital Damascus: State TV

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More