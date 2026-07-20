US strikes Iran for ninth day; Iran says two oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz exploded and immobilized

U.S. forces hit Iran for a ninth consecutive day on Monday as concerns grew over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said two oil tankers had exploded and been immobilized.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday they had targeted U.S. aircraft at Jordan's Aqaba airport with ballistic missiles, as well as U.S. military assets and equipment at Kuwait's Al-Adiri camp and Ali Al Salem Air Base, and in Syria.



In a statement, U.S. Central Command said it had begun "a new ⁠wave of strikes" aimed at "degrading" Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels in the strait's vital shipping lanes. It gave no further details.



Explosions were heard in Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini, according to Tasnim.







Reuters