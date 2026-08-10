Yemeni military says Houthi attack on Mocha kills seven, wounds 30

The Yemeni military said seven people including military personnel and civilians were killed and 30 others wounded in a Houthi attack on the Red Sea port city of Mocha, civilian ⁠infrastructure and armed forces.



"Four members of the armed forces and three civilians have been killed, and 30 others injured," the Yemeni military said in a statement early on Monday.



Air defenses intercepted and shot down 11 Houthi drones that participated in the ⁠attack, the military said.







Reuters