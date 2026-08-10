Oman says grounded tanker oil spill covers 400 square km

Middle East News
10-08-2026 | 12:01
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Oman says grounded tanker oil spill covers 400 square km
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Oman says grounded tanker oil spill covers 400 square km

Leaking crude oil from a tanker grounded off a nature reserve in Oman has created a slick covering almost 400 square kilometers, the country's government said on Monday.

The Caroline Bezengi is loaded with close to one million barrels of Russian oil bound for Asia and first reported difficulties on June 8 off Yemen, with two maritime security sources saying initial assessments indicated a blast had occurred onboard.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Oman

Tanker

Oil

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