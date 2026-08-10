News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ossit Hob
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oman says grounded tanker oil spill covers 400 square km
Middle East News
10-08-2026 | 12:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Oman says grounded tanker oil spill covers 400 square km
Leaking crude oil from a tanker grounded off a nature reserve in Oman has created a slick covering almost 400 square kilometers, the country's government said on Monday.
The Caroline Bezengi is loaded with close to one million barrels of Russian oil bound for Asia and first reported difficulties on June 8 off Yemen, with two maritime security sources saying initial assessments indicated a blast had occurred onboard.
Reuters
Middle East News
Oman
Tanker
Oil
Next
Trump says Iran must pay compensation for those it has killed and wounded
Dhaka says 16 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi factory fire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-11
US military says it disabled third oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Middle East News
2026-06-11
US military says it disabled third oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
0
Middle East News
2026-08-01
Tanker struck by projectile off Oman, UKMTO says
Middle East News
2026-08-01
Tanker struck by projectile off Oman, UKMTO says
0
Middle East News
2026-06-10
Three Indian seafarers still missing after attack on tanker off Oman, India says
Middle East News
2026-06-10
Three Indian seafarers still missing after attack on tanker off Oman, India says
0
Middle East News
2026-06-10
US says it fired on and disabled an oil tanker that violated Iran port blockade
Middle East News
2026-06-10
US says it fired on and disabled an oil tanker that violated Iran port blockade
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:28
Trump says Iran must pay compensation for those it has killed and wounded
World News
13:28
Trump says Iran must pay compensation for those it has killed and wounded
0
World News
07:59
Dhaka says 16 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi factory fire
World News
07:59
Dhaka says 16 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi factory fire
0
Middle East News
07:47
Yemeni military says Houthi attack on Mocha kills seven, wounds 30
Middle East News
07:47
Yemeni military says Houthi attack on Mocha kills seven, wounds 30
0
Middle East News
07:34
Mohsen Rezaei appointed as secretary of Iran's top security body
Middle East News
07:34
Mohsen Rezaei appointed as secretary of Iran's top security body
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-31
Egypt urges all parties to show restraint before Gaza's Rafah crossing reopens
Middle East News
2026-01-31
Egypt urges all parties to show restraint before Gaza's Rafah crossing reopens
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli army claims launching airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut to target Hezbollah infrastructure
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli army claims launching airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut to target Hezbollah infrastructure
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-03
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2026-02-03
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
10:32
Six airports in Colombia suspend operations after major earthquake
World News
10:32
Six airports in Colombia suspend operations after major earthquake
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Beyond the battlefield: Hezbollah's funding network comes under strain
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Beyond the battlefield: Hezbollah's funding network comes under strain
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel sees hurdles in Lebanon talks: Tensions rise along southern front
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel sees hurdles in Lebanon talks: Tensions rise along southern front
4
Lebanon News
05:23
President Aoun highlights urgent needs of residents returning to war-damaged areas in talks with World Bank official
Lebanon News
05:23
President Aoun highlights urgent needs of residents returning to war-damaged areas in talks with World Bank official
5
Lebanon News
06:36
President Aoun to UN Tourism secretary-general: Lebanon remains a tourist destination as government works to develop the sector
Lebanon News
06:36
President Aoun to UN Tourism secretary-general: Lebanon remains a tourist destination as government works to develop the sector
6
Lebanon News
03:37
Social Affairs minister briefs President Aoun on plan for return, early recovery in war-affected areas
Lebanon News
03:37
Social Affairs minister briefs President Aoun on plan for return, early recovery in war-affected areas
7
World News
09:10
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Colombia: EMSC
World News
09:10
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strikes Colombia: EMSC
8
Middle East News
03:58
Iran says Saudi-Pakistan–Turkey deal shows 'change in perception' towards US
Middle East News
03:58
Iran says Saudi-Pakistan–Turkey deal shows 'change in perception' towards US
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More