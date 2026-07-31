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Iran says struck two tankers under US 'air escort' trying to pass Hormuz
Middle East News
31-07-2026 | 05:37
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Iran says struck two tankers under US 'air escort' trying to pass Hormuz
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday that they had struck two tankers attempting to pass though the strategic Strait of Hormuz under the "air escort" of the U.S. military.
The IRGC said the "non-compliant oil tankers... were struck and brought to a halt, while four other oil tankers quickly changed course and returned to their previous positions."
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