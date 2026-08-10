Trump says Iran must pay compensation for those it has killed and wounded

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will demand that Iran pay compensation for "all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded," in response to Iran seeking compensation for the damages it has incurred from U.S. and Israeli attacks.



Trump's social media post came after Iran said over the weekend it was nearing a deal with Oman defining new ⁠shipping lanes between them through the Strait of Hormuz but repeated that the U.S. must meet conditions including compensation and an end to sanctions and military threats, before the strategic waterway is reopened.



"It is an interesting idea because now I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many ⁠conflicts," he wrote on Truth Social.







Reuters