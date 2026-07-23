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Iran FM slams US as 'irrational' and 'domineering'
Middle East News
23-07-2026 | 07:52
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Iran FM slams US as 'irrational' and 'domineering'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday denounced what he called the United States' "irrational" and "domineering" approach in dealing with Tehran.
"The problem is the type of approach of America, and that is their irrational, excessive and domineering approach, which has been met with strong reactions from us," he told state TV.
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