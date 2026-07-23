Iran FM slams US as 'irrational' and 'domineering'

Middle East News
23-07-2026 | 07:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran FM slams US as &#39;irrational&#39; and &#39;domineering&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran FM slams US as 'irrational' and 'domineering'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday denounced what he called the United States' "irrational" and "domineering" approach in dealing with Tehran.

"The problem is the type of approach of America, and that is their irrational, excessive and domineering approach, which has been met with strong reactions from us," he told state TV.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

United States

LBCI Next
Trump says Saudi nuclear deal contingent on recognizing Israel
EU slams 'unacceptable' Houthi Red Sea tanker attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-21

UAE official slams Iran's Hormuz control plan as 'pipe dream'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-11

Israel slams planned EU sanctions on settlers as 'arbitrary and political'

LBCI
World News
2026-07-17

China slams Trump claims of US election meddling as 'pure fabrications'

LBCI
World News
2026-06-26

Trump slams Iran drone attack as 'foolish' ceasefire violation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:38

Israel says Saudi recognition would be 'historic' for regional peace

LBCI
Middle East News
08:56

Kuwait says drones targeted its side of border with Iraq

LBCI
World News
08:16

Trump says Saudi nuclear deal contingent on recognizing Israel

LBCI
World News
07:36

EU slams 'unacceptable' Houthi Red Sea tanker attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-02

Barcelona introduces heat-monitoring bracelets for its outdoor workers

LBCI
World News
2026-04-25

Gunfire rocks Mali districts, including junta stronghold: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08

Macron tells Trump and Pezeshkian that ceasefire decision was the best option

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-09

President Aoun: Israeli withdrawal would remove justification for any weapons outside state authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel’s next moves: Lebanon withdrawal, Gaza tactics and Iran tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

No return yet: Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh residents caught in another chapter of uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Lebanese Army Commander concludes inspection visit to Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

LBCI
World News
08:16

Trump says Saudi nuclear deal contingent on recognizing Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Yemen's Houthis sent radio warning to ships: International Chamber of Shipping

LBCI
World News
12:42

US court sets June 2027 trial for Venezuela's ousted Maduro

LBCI
Middle East News
04:42

Houthis 'suckered' into Red Sea attacks by Iranians: Rubio

LBCI
World News
06:43

Greece to buy anti-drone 'Achilles Shield' from Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More