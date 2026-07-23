Kuwait says drones targeted its side of border with Iraq

Middle East News
23-07-2026 | 08:56
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Kuwait says drones targeted its side of border with Iraq
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Kuwait says drones targeted its side of border with Iraq

Kuwait on Thursday said drones hit its side of the border with Iraq, with one Kuwaiti official telling AFP Iran was to blame.

"The Al-Abdali border crossing was attacked this afternoon by hostile drones, resulting in material damage, but thankfully no casualties," defence ministry spokesman Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said in a statement.

An Iraqi security source also confirmed the incident prior to the ministry's statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Kuwait

Iraq

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