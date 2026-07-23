EU slams 'unacceptable' Houthi Red Sea tanker attack

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23-07-2026 | 07:36
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EU slams &#39;unacceptable&#39; Houthi Red Sea tanker attack
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EU slams 'unacceptable' Houthi Red Sea tanker attack

The EU's top diplomat on Thursday demanded the Houthis "cease" attacks on ships in the Red Sea, after a Saudi vessel was hit by the Iran-backed rebels.

"The attack on an oil tanker in the Red Sea is unacceptable, illegal, and further inflames an already volatile situation in the region," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a statement.


AFP
 

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