Houthis 'suckered' into Red Sea attacks by Iranians: Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that Yemen's Houthi rebels had been "suckered" into attacking Red Sea shipping by Iran.



"The Houthis largely were smart and stayed out of all this throughout the conflict, but they now apparently have gotten themselves suckered into this, going after Saudi Arabia and their ships," Rubio said on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian summit in Manila.



"I hope they will de-escalate, because I think the Houthis, frankly, got snookered into this thing by the Iranians," he told reporters.





AFP