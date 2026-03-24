Woman killed in northern Israel after rockets fired from Lebanon: Emergency services

Israeli emergency services said a woman was killed in the north of the country on Tuesday following rocket fire from Lebanon, where Israeli forces are fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah.



"Following a launch toward northern Israel... teams are reporting a woman of about 30 with no signs of life and severe multi-system trauma, and have pronounced her dead at the scene," Israel's Magen David Adom said in a statement, adding that teams were treating two other people in mild condition with shrapnel injuries.



The Israeli military told AFP that dozens of rockets from Lebanon were fired at the area at the time the incident occurred.



AFP