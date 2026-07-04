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Turkey's Erdogan says Israel must not scupper US-Iran deal
Middle East News
04-07-2026 | 11:23
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Turkey's Erdogan says Israel must not scupper US-Iran deal
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Middle East peace efforts could not succeed without regional backing and that Israel must not be allowed to "dynamite" the U.S.-Iran peace deal.
Speaking alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "No solution that does not take strength from the will and contributions of regional countries can be lasting."
"We are closely following the Israeli administration's attempts to dynamite the (U.S.-Iran) deal... The current war-addicted Israeli government must not be allowed to drown our geography in the smell of gunpowder and blood again," Erdogan said.
Erdogan also said Turkey aimed to deepen cooperation with Pakistan in energy, transport, critical minerals, information technology and defense, while pursuing a bilateral trade target of $5 billion.
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