Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Middle East peace efforts could not succeed without regional backing and that Israel must not be allowed to "dynamite" the U.S.-Iran peace deal.



Speaking alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "No solution that does not take strength from ⁠the will and contributions of regional countries can be lasting."



"We are closely following the Israeli administration's attempts to dynamite the (U.S.-Iran) deal... The current war-addicted Israeli ⁠government must not be allowed to drown our geography in the smell of gunpowder and blood again," Erdogan said.



Erdogan also said Turkey aimed to deepen cooperation with Pakistan in ⁠energy, transport, critical minerals, information technology and defense, while pursuing a bilateral trade target of $5 billion.





Reuters