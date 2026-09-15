Saudi crown prince lands in Egypt to meet Sisi: Egyptian state-linked media

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Cairo on Tuesday ahead of meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egyptian state-linked media said, as the kingdom reels from strikes by Yemen's Houthis.



The Saudi de facto ruler "arrived in Egypt on an official visit," reported Al-Qahera News, which is close to Egyptian intelligence services. Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said Sisi received the crown prince for his "work visit."







AFP