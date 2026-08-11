Pickup truck accident in Egypt's Ismailia leaves 15 dead, health ministry says

Middle East News
11-08-2026 | 09:30
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Pickup truck accident in Egypt&#39;s Ismailia leaves 15 dead, health ministry says
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Pickup truck accident in Egypt's Ismailia leaves 15 dead, health ministry says

Fifteen people were killed and 32 others were injured when a pickup truck ⁠carrying workers rolled over in Egypt's Ismailia Governorate, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The accident ⁠happened in front of the Al-Shabab power station ⁠in the Al-Dawawis area, according ⁠to the ministry.


Reuters 
 

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Truck

Accident

Egypt

Ismailia

Dead

Health

Ministry

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