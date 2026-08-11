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Pickup truck accident in Egypt's Ismailia leaves 15 dead, health ministry says
Middle East News
11-08-2026 | 09:30
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Pickup truck accident in Egypt's Ismailia leaves 15 dead, health ministry says
Fifteen people were killed and 32 others were injured when a pickup truck carrying workers rolled over in Egypt's Ismailia Governorate, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The accident happened in front of the Al-Shabab power station in the Al-Dawawis area, according to the ministry.
Reuters
Middle East News
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