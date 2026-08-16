Pope calls for an end to West Bank violence against Palestinians

Middle East News
16-08-2026 | 12:33
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Pope calls for an end to West Bank violence against Palestinians
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Pope calls for an end to West Bank violence against Palestinians

Pope Leo called on Sunday for an end to violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, amid a surge of attacks by ‌militant settlers and a siege in the territory's village of Qusra.

Israeli settlers encircled houses after cutting off water and electricity, in what rights groups have said is a concerted effort to seize more land, and further eat into territory where Palestinians aim ⁠to establish a state.

"I renew my appeal for an end to the repeated violence against the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank," the Pope said, without mentioning specific confrontations or attacks.

"I urgently ask the international community to take action so as to advance the two-state solution, for a fair and lasting peace," the Pope added after noon prayers at his Castel Gandolfo residence outside ‌Rome.

The ⁠Vatican has long backed the idea of a future Palestinian state, which has been recognised by more than 150 of 193 U.N. member states as encompassing the Gaza Strip and West Bank, including East ⁠Jerusalem.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Pope Leo

​West Bank

Israel

Qusra

Vatican

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