US Senate Democrats urge Israel to rein in West Bank violence

Middle East News
26-08-2026 | 06:16
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US Senate Democrats urge Israel to rein in West Bank violence
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US Senate Democrats urge Israel to rein in West Bank violence

U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to rein in a "surge" of violence by West Bank settlers and mass arrests of Palestinians by Israeli security forces in the occupied territory.

In the letter to Netanyahu, seen by Reuters and signed by 42 of the Senate's 47-member Democratic caucus, the lawmakers noted increasing levels of "fatal violence by settlers."

They also appealed to Israel's leader to step up investigations into the deaths of nine American citizens they said have been killed by settlers or security forces in the West Bank since 2022.

The "significant surge" of violence in recent weeks has resulted in "a large-scale response by ⁠Israeli security forces, mass arrests of Palestinians, and reported attacks by settlers on mosques," the letter stated.



Reuters 
 

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