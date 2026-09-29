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Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear concessions
Middle East News
29-09-2026 | 01:01
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Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear concessions
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday denied offering Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds in exchange for nuclear concessions from Tehran.
"This is not true. I offered them nothing," Trump wrote on Truth Social, after Axios earlier reported that he was prepared to ease sanctions in exchange for nuclear concessions.
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