Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill

Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 12:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he believes Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah could be added to a Russia sanctions bill currently before Congress.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hezbollah

could

added

Russia

sanctions

LBCI Next
Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets
Trump: US will make many deals with Iraq and buy large amounts of oil
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets

LBCI
Middle East News
12:37

Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill

LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

Trump: US will make many deals with Iraq and buy large amounts of oil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets

LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

Trump: US will make many deals with Iraq and buy large amounts of oil

LBCI
Middle East News
12:31

Iraqi PM: We need a fair production quota within OPEC

LBCI
Middle East News
12:20

Houthis say shot down Saudi surveillance drone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Lebanon says war toll tops 4,000 after 83 killed Friday

LBCI
Middle East News
07:21

Iran reports US strikes at border area near Iraq, Kuwait

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-16

President Aoun thanks Trump for US efforts to secure ceasefire and lasting stability: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
World News
2026-06-17

Spanish former PM Zapatero arrives at court for graft hearing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More