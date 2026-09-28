Iran denies involvement in UK airbase bomb scare

Middle East News
28-09-2026 | 08:49
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Iran denies involvement in UK airbase bomb scare
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Iran denies involvement in UK airbase bomb scare

Iran's embassy in London said Monday it "categorically rejects and strongly condemns" speculation that Tehran was involved in a bomb scare near a UK military airbase used by the U.S.

In an X post, the embassy criticised "the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran" to the incident early Sunday near the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford base.

Five men, all British nationals in their mid-20s, have been arrested and UK counter-terrorism police are leading the probe.

AFP

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