Pilots on rerouted flydubai flight injured, hospitalised: Airport

Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport announced on Wednesday that the pilot and copilot of a flydubai flight that was rerouted to the kingdom were both injured and had been hospitalised.



The flight that was bound for Tel Aviv in Israel landed at Tabuk airport "at 9:45 a.m. (0645 GMT), and its captain and copilot were found to have injuries and were transported to hospital," a statement from the company operating the airport said, adding that passengers received the necessary care.



AFP