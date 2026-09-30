Pilots on rerouted flydubai flight injured, hospitalised: Airport

Middle East News
30-09-2026 | 06:55
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Pilots on rerouted flydubai flight injured, hospitalised: Airport
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Pilots on rerouted flydubai flight injured, hospitalised: Airport

Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport announced on Wednesday that the pilot and copilot of a flydubai flight that was rerouted to the kingdom were both injured and had been hospitalised.

The flight that was bound for Tel Aviv in Israel landed at Tabuk airport "at 9:45 a.m. (0645 GMT), and its captain and copilot were found to have injuries and were transported to hospital," a statement from the company operating the airport said, adding that passengers received the necessary care.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Tabuk

Flydubai

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