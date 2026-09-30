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Iraq PM hails new era of 'sovereignty' after US-led coalition exit
World News
30-09-2026 | 05:01
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Iraq PM hails new era of 'sovereignty' after US-led coalition exit
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Wednesday hailed the end of the U.S.-led anti-jihadist coalition's mission as the start of a new chapter for the country.
"A new phase has begun, defined by Iraq's sovereignty, the strength of its institutions, the readiness of its forces, unity of decision-making, and balanced partnerships with its friends," Zaidi said at a ceremony marking the conclusion of the coalition's mission.
AFP
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Ali al-Zaidi
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