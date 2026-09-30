Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war

World News
30-09-2026 | 04:55
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Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war
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Iran says received US response to its proposal to end war

Iranian authorities said on Wednesday they received the formal U.S. response to their proposal to end the Middle East war, state media reported, days after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected the plan.

"At today's cabinet meeting, the American side's proposal was presented to President Masoud Pezeshkian by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi," government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told the official IRNA news agency.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Donald Trump

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