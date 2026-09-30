Israel defence minister says flydubai incident 'attempted jihadist terror attack'

Israel's defence minister on Wednesday called an incident on board a Tel Aviv-bound plane an "attempted jihadist terror attack," after it made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia due to a reported fight between the pilots.



"The serious incident on the flydubai plane was an attempted jihadist terror attack, which was thwarted only thanks to the heroism of several Israeli passengers who broke into the cockpit, overpowered the terrorist, and with their own hands returned control of the aircraft to an additional flight crew that was present there," Israel Katz said, according to a statement.



AFP



