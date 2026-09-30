Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli request to allow its planes to pick up Israeli passengers: Security sources to Reuters

Saudi Arabia turned down a request by Israel to allow its planes to bring back Israeli ‌passengers from a flydubai flight that made an emergency landing in the kingdom, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday.



The request was made to allow Israeli military ⁠planes to bring back Israelis from Saudi Arabia, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, the sources said.



Saudi Arabia's government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The Israeli air force was preparing to send Super Hercules planes ‌to ⁠pick up Israeli passengers, one of the sources said.



Reuters