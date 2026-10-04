Egypt's Sisi urges 'dialogue, not confrontation' as African leaders meet

Middle East News
04-10-2026 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s Sisi urges &#39;dialogue, not confrontation&#39; as African leaders meet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt's Sisi urges 'dialogue, not confrontation' as African leaders meet

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday urged African leaders to pursue "dialogue, not confrontation" in addressing cross-border challenges, ahead of talks in Egypt involving Ethiopia's neighbours as concerns grow that escalating violence could spill across borders.

Speaking at the African Union's mid-year coordination summit in the Mediterranean city of El-Alamein, Sisi said cross-border challenges "require cooperation, not competition, and dialogue, not confrontation, including the management and use of natural resources and transboundary rivers in accordance with international law."

AFP

Middle East News

Egypt

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Africa

Ethiopia

African Union

LBCI Next
Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory
Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-14

Egypt's Sisi to host Saudi crown prince on Tuesday: presidency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-08-16

Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt's Sisi: Presidency

LBCI
World News
2026-07-31

Spanish PM tells EU leaders 'this is not time to divide'

LBCI
World News
2026-09-24

US, China must steer clear of 'conflict' and 'confrontation:' Xi

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Houthis target Aramco sites in Saudi capital, Khurais area: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory

LBCI
Middle East News
07:19

Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:02

Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister

LBCI
World News
08:13

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot links, police say

LBCI
World News
2026-05-15

Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners of war: Moscow

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-02

Sources to LBCI: Ali Hassan Khalil holds meetings in Doha, discusses ceasefire efforts with Qatari officials

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Flydubai co-pilot identified as Omani national as investigation into alleged attack continues: The details

LBCI
World News
11:03

Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

LBCI
World News
10:37

Houthis say Saudi forces launched 26 strikes on Sanaa on Saturday

LBCI
Middle East News
08:21

Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory

LBCI
Middle East News
07:19

Houthis cut vital supply road to Yemen's Taiz: Security sources to AFP

LBCI
World News
08:02

Up to 500 French schools to be totally or partly closed Monday: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
05:47

Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met

LBCI
World News
06:45

Russia strikes hit Kyiv as Germany's Merz visits

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More