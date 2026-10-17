Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked

Middle East News
17-10-2026 | 10:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s Sisi seeks parliament&#39;s backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday Egypt would take any measures necessary to defend Saudi Arabia if asked, amid escalating Houthi attacks on the kingdom, and parliament announced an emergency session on Sunday.

"It is inconceivable that we would allow Saudi Arabia, its security or stability to be harmed," Sisi said at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy. He said Egypt was not seeking to attack anyone, but was prepared to act in ⁠defense.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Egypt

Sisi

Parliament

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions
Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-09-22

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt affirm Riyadh's right to defend itself

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-14

Egypt's Sisi to host Saudi crown prince on Tuesday: presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-04

Egypt's Sisi urges 'dialogue, not confrontation' as African leaders meet

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:31

Israel FM condemns "rioters" attack on European diplomatic delegation in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
11:23

Iran's Guards say two tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
11:02

Israeli settlers attack European diplomatic cars in West Bank, beat French mayor: Witnesses

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-02

Salam, al-Shaibani launch Lebanon-Syria committee, pledge closer cooperation and border coordination

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-08

President Aoun tells CNN Lebanon seeks ties with Iran based on mutual respect, calls for end to war with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

French Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in Lebanon for talks on security, reforms

LBCI
Middle East News
11:02

Israeli settlers attack European diplomatic cars in West Bank, beat French mayor: Witnesses

LBCI
Middle East News
05:17

Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia on Friday: UKMTO

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030

LBCI
Middle East News
10:38

Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions

LBCI
Middle East News
11:31

Israel FM condemns "rioters" attack on European diplomatic delegation in West Bank

LBCI
World News
06:01

Pope Leo to leave hospital on Saturday after lung cancer surgery

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More