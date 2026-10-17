Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday Egypt would take any measures necessary to defend Saudi Arabia if asked, amid escalating Houthi attacks on the kingdom, and parliament announced an emergency session on Sunday.



"It is inconceivable that we would allow Saudi Arabia, its security or stability to be harmed," Sisi said at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy. He said Egypt was not seeking to attack anyone, but was prepared to act in ⁠defense.







Reuters