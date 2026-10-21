News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shaher Assal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sisi says Egypt to 'defend Saudi territory' and will not attack Yemen
Middle East News
21-10-2026 | 11:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sisi says Egypt to 'defend Saudi territory' and will not attack Yemen
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that Cairo's proposed military support for Riyadh was to "defend Saudi territory, and does not include an attack on Yemen," state-linked media reported.
Al-Qahera News, which is closely linked to state intelligence and is to broadcast a speech by Sisi, reported that he also said "the stability of our brothers in the Gulf concerns Egypt's national security." The speech itself has not yet been aired.
AFP
Middle East News
Egypt
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
Cairo
Riyadh
Yemen
Next
War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike
Netanyahu says 'toppling' Iran government only way to end threat
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-17
Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked
Middle East News
2026-10-17
Egypt's Sisi seeks parliament's backing to help defend Saudi Arabia if asked
0
Middle East News
2026-09-14
Egypt's Sisi to host Saudi crown prince on Tuesday: presidency
Middle East News
2026-09-14
Egypt's Sisi to host Saudi crown prince on Tuesday: presidency
0
Middle East News
2026-10-17
Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
Middle East News
2026-10-17
Egypt's Sisi says his presidency will end in 2030
0
World News
2026-09-22
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt affirm Riyadh's right to defend itself
World News
2026-09-22
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt affirm Riyadh's right to defend itself
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s elections: Who’s competing for power, and why the Arab vote matters
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s elections: Who’s competing for power, and why the Arab vote matters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike
0
Middle East News
10:53
Netanyahu says 'toppling' Iran government only way to end threat
Middle East News
10:53
Netanyahu says 'toppling' Iran government only way to end threat
0
Middle East News
10:49
Saudi commits to addition diesel supplies to France as long 'as necessary:’ AFP
Middle East News
10:49
Saudi commits to addition diesel supplies to France as long 'as necessary:’ AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-15
Hormuz shipping disruption is starting to hit harvests, UN agency says
Middle East News
2026-10-15
Hormuz shipping disruption is starting to hit harvests, UN agency says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-10
Weapons crackdown: Beirut sees major security reinforcement
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-10
Weapons crackdown: Beirut sees major security reinforcement
0
World News
2026-10-18
Russia says 'massive' drone attack kills one, hits oil sites
World News
2026-10-18
Russia says 'massive' drone attack kills one, hits oil sites
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-11
Government sources to LBCI: PM Salam delays US visit to oversee security plan in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-04-11
Government sources to LBCI: PM Salam delays US visit to oversee security plan in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
06:18
President Aoun calls for negotiations to end war, secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory
2
Lebanon News
08:13
Macron says France to hold conference for Lebanese army after Israeli polls
Lebanon News
08:13
Macron says France to hold conference for Lebanese army after Israeli polls
3
Lebanon News
04:37
70 displaced Syrians return home in 22nd phase of Lebanon's voluntary return plan
Lebanon News
04:37
70 displaced Syrians return home in 22nd phase of Lebanon's voluntary return plan
4
Middle East News
08:24
France's Macron lands in Riyadh on surprise visit: AFP
Middle East News
08:24
France's Macron lands in Riyadh on surprise visit: AFP
5
Lebanon News
03:33
PM Salam: Women's rights key to building a strong state and reviving the economy
Lebanon News
03:33
PM Salam: Women's rights key to building a strong state and reviving the economy
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
War or elections? Israel's leadership divided over timing of Iran strike
7
Middle East News
03:06
Iran prolongs talks in stalemate to influence US midterms, officials say
Middle East News
03:06
Iran prolongs talks in stalemate to influence US midterms, officials say
8
Middle East News
07:35
Houthis target military base at airport in Yemen's Al Mukalla: AFP
Middle East News
07:35
Houthis target military base at airport in Yemen's Al Mukalla: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More