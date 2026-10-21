Sisi says Egypt to 'defend Saudi territory' and will not attack Yemen

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that Cairo's proposed military support for Riyadh was to "defend Saudi territory, and does not include an attack on Yemen," state-linked media reported.



Al-Qahera News, which is closely linked to state intelligence and is to broadcast a speech by Sisi, reported that he also said "the stability of our brothers in the Gulf concerns Egypt's national security." The speech itself has not yet been aired.



AFP



